Sentencing for man convicted of EHT woman's murder delayed a second time

The sentencing for a man found guilty of killing an Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014 has been delayed a second time.

Timothy Wright, 42, was convicted in November of murdering Joyce Vanderhoff.

Vanderhoff, 25, was discovered naked in the snow off Weymouth Road on Feb. 14, 2014. Her cause of death was ruled as strangulation.

Wright, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested in 2019. His sentencing previously was scheduled for Friday, and before that Dec. 16.

His legal team requested the second postponement, delaying the hearing until Feb. 17, said Melissa McGee, assistant criminal division manager for Atlantic County Superior Court.

— Eric Conklin

Timothy Wright

Wright

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
