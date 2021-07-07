Sentencing delayed again for former Atlantic City school sub, DCF caseworker who pleaded guilty to child exploitation

Frazier, shackled at his hands and feet and wearing a gray jumpsuit, did not say a word during the brief conference.

Following the hearing, Lewis declined to comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office also declined to comment.

Frazier had been working for DCF’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency for two years when he was arrested in April 2019 following a search of his home that police say yielded more than 1,000 images of child pornography. When officers executed a search warrant on Frazier’s apartment, he was in the company of a boy.

The federal criminal complaint against Frazier states that DCF’s Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit began an investigation into Frazier following a complaint from Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal La'Quetta Small that Frazier was having inappropriate contact with a student at the school.

DCF found that Frazier allowed a 9-year-old boy to visit him at his home and sleep in his bed, but the boy did not disclose to investigators any sexual contact. Frazier also denied inappropriate conduct except that he let the boy sleep in his bed. He claimed to be a mentor for the boy and referred to him as “son.”