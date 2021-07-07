Sentencing delayed again for former AC school sub, DCF caseworker who pleaded guilty to child exploitation

CAMDEN — For the second time in a month, the sentencing of a former Atlantic City substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Families caseworker who pleaded guilty to child exploitation will be delayed.
Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, entered a guilty plea in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography and was first set to be sentenced on June 8. That sentencing was delayed until Wednesday. He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.
But in federal court in Camden on Wednesday, Frazier's attorney, Lisa Evans Lewis, assistant federal public defender, asked U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez for another extension on behalf of her client.
Lewis said that Frazier requested 60 days to review additional submissions made to the court regarding sentencing to determine if any additional response was required. Although Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Vondra Carrig objected to delaying the sentencing, she said she understood the request.
"The government would prefer to proceed to sentencing today," Carrig told the judge.
Rodriguez agreed only to a brief delay, setting the new sentencing at 11 a.m. on July 27.
"I think the defendant certainly should have the right to review them," Rodriguez told the courtroom.
Frazier, shackled at his hands and feet and wearing a gray jumpsuit, did not say a word during the brief conference.
Following the hearing, Lewis declined to comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office also declined to comment.
Frazier had been working for DCF’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency for two years when he was arrested in April 2019 following a search of his home that police say yielded more than 1,000 images of child pornography. When officers executed a search warrant on Frazier’s apartment, he was in the company of a boy.
The federal criminal complaint against Frazier states that DCF’s Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit began an investigation into Frazier following a complaint from Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal La'Quetta Small that Frazier was having inappropriate contact with a student at the school.
DCF found that Frazier allowed a 9-year-old boy to visit him at his home and sleep in his bed, but the boy did not disclose to investigators any sexual contact. Frazier also denied inappropriate conduct except that he let the boy sleep in his bed. He claimed to be a mentor for the boy and referred to him as “son.”
In addition, investigators found that Frazier was texting with the boy after school hours in violation of school policy, the complaint states.
Frazier was fired from his position in the district and shortly thereafter hired by DCF.
Investigators from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office began investigating Frazier in January 2019 following the receipt of a tip that Frazier had uploaded images of child sexual abuse to the social media website Tumblr in 2018.
A civil action against Frazier, Small, then-Superintendent Paul Spaventa, the Atlantic City Board of Education, as well as Small's husband, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. in his official capacity, is pending in federal court.
In addition, the Atlantic City Board of Education is conducting its own internal investigation into the district's handling of the complaints against Frazier.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
