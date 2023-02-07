MAYS LANDING — The argument that a Hamilton Township woman accused of murdering her husband on Christmas Day acted in self-defense should have been considered before she was ordered to remain in jail, two appellate judges ruled last week.

State Appellate Division Judges Heidi W. Currier and Avis Bishop-Thompson ruled that the courts should have considered the evidence presented by Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, that supported her claims of shooting her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, in self-defense as a pretrial detention matter.

The judges ordered that the matter be remanded by Thursday.

The judges also found the criminal court failed to show reason in finding Marylue Wigglesworth was a flight risk, or would try obstructing the criminal justice process, directing the courts to provide reasons for those determinations as well.

When Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Wild ordered Marylue Wigglesworth detained Jan. 3, she ruled that the self-defense claim was "a trial issue. It is not a pretrial detention hearing issue."

"That information is relevant to a consideration whether defendant poses a danger to the community or a risk of flight or obstruction to justice," the appellate judges wrote in their ruling. "It was a mistaken abuse of discretion not to consider defendant's evidence of self-defense."

Marylue Wigglesworth was arrested after she called police to her home late on Christmas Day, telling authorities she was in an altercation with her husband.

Police arrived at the couples' Mays Landing-Somers Point Road home shortly after 10:19 p.m., finding both Wigglesworths in a bedroom. David Wigglesworth was naked in bed when he was found with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

David Wigglesworth was a public figure in Hamilton Township, having previously been president of the Planning Board. He also unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for the Township Committee in 2012.

Marylue Wigglesworth confessed to shooting her husband, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

But her attorneys, Melissa Rosenblum and Jonathan Diego, argued during the detention hearing that their client was being "overcharged" for protecting herself, saying Marylue Wigglesworth was bruised and injured that night.

Marylue Wigglesworth appeared again before a judge Monday for a pretrial hearing, in which the appellate court order was presented.

In their ruling, Currier and Bishop-Thompson directed the court to consider "the proffered evidence and to determine whether no amount of monetary bail, non-monetary condition or combination of monetary bail and conditions would reasonably assure defendant's appearance in court when required, the protection of the safety of any other person or the community, and that defendant will not obstruct or attempt to obstruct the criminal justice process."