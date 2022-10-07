 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second man pleads guilty to selling cocaine in Philadelphia and South Jersey

United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
CAMDEN — A Philadelphia man admitted Wednesday to smuggling drugs into the United States and selling them throughout the city's suburbs and into South Jersey.

Iran Soler, 43, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Court records show Soler and co-conspirators, including Jose Gonzalez, flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, between March 2019 and August 2020, where they purchased several kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were then shipped through the U.S. Postal Service to addresses in Philadelphia and South Jersey, where Gonzalez, 50, also of Philadelphia, resold the drugs to other dealers, according to court records.

Addresses in Egg Harbor Township were among those to which the drugs were shipped, according to Soler's criminal complaint filed on Oct. 21, 2021, in federal court.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty late last month to conspiring to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 30. His charge carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term and a maximum sentence of life, and he could also face up to $10 million in fines, the U.S. Attorney's Office said following Gonzalez's plea.

Gonzalez was arrested after his Philadelphia home was raided in August 2020. Agents found $120,000 at his home, as well as a handgun at a car garage he managed in the city, according to court documents.

The drug-trafficking conspiracy charge carries a mandatory penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a maximum fine of $10 million.

Soler is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

