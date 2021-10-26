Seaside Heights woman found dead in Waretown died of natural causes, prosecutor says

A Seaside Heights woman whose body was found last spring in the woods of Ocean Township died of natural causes, authorities said Tuesday.
Megan Campana, 42, was found June 4 on the Barnegat Branch Rail Trail near County Line Road in the Waretown section of the township, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Ocean Township police Chief Michael Rogalski said in a news release.
Police received a report that day of an unresponsive woman in a wooded area of the trail. Responding officers found the body of a dead woman. On June 5, the Ocean County Medical Examiner positively identified the body as that of Campana, authorities said.
On Oct. 25, the medical examiner released the results of a forensic toxicology report issued in connection with the postmortem examination performed on Campana, ruling the manner of Campana’s death to be from natural causes, authorities said.
The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office assisted the investigation.
