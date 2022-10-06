Seaside Heights man indicted in attempted murder

A Seaside Heights man was indicted on attempted murder charges stemming from a summer stabbing in the city, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.

Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 39, was also indicted on charges of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam).

About 5:15 a.m. June 30, Seaside Park police responded to a residence on O Street, where the caller said Serrano-Cruz broke into the home and tried to kill him. Officers found a 39-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the arms, chest, abdomen and groin. He was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and was subsequently released, authorities said.

Serrano-Cruz was arrested later that day. He has been in the Ocean County jail since.