Seaside Heights man indicted for attempted murder

A Seaside Heights man was indicted on attempted murder charges from a summer stabbing in the city, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday.
Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 39, was also indicted on weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglar and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Clonazepam).
At around 5:15 a.m. June 30, Seaside Park police responded to a residence on O Street, where the caller said Serrano-Cruz broke into the home and tried to kill him. Officers found a 39-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the arms, chest, abdomen and groin. He was air-lifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and was subsequently released, police said.
An investigation by the prosecutor's office's Major Crime Unit and High Tech Crime Unit, as well as Seaside police, led to Serrano-Cruz's arrest later that day. He has been in Ocean County jail since.
