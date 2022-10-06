 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seaside Heights man indicted for attempted murder

  • 0

A Seaside Heights man was indicted on attempted murder charges from a summer stabbing in the city, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday.

Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 39, was also indicted on weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglar and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Clonazepam). 

At around 5:15 a.m. June 30, Seaside Park police responded to a residence on O Street, where the caller said Serrano-Cruz broke into the home and tried to kill him. Officers found a 39-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the arms, chest, abdomen and groin. He was air-lifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and was subsequently released, police said.

An investigation by the prosecutor's office's Major Crime Unit and High Tech Crime Unit, as well as Seaside police, led to Serrano-Cruz's arrest later that day. He has been in Ocean County jail since.

Porfirio Serrano-Cruz.jpeg

Serrano-Cruz

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

80 rescued, 15 missing after migrant boat crashed into cliff off Greek island

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News