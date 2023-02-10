ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested after a search of their hotel room uncovered drugs in the resort, police announced Friday.

Sheldon Ward, 24, and Jamal Johnson, 22, were arrested and each charged with multiple drug offenses.

On Wednesday, detectives of the Special Investigations Section and members of the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT Team executed a court-approved search of a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue.

Detectives observed Ward and Johnson leave the hotel room and detained them. The search of the room yielded distribution amounts of cocaine packaged for street sale and numerous items used for packaging illegal narcotics, including scales and hundreds of empty wax folds, police said. Police also recovered about $1,003, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Ward was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, hindering one's own apprehension, possession of CDS paraphernalia and two contempt of court warrants. Johnson was charged with possession of CDS paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute CDS.

Johnson was issued a summons and released pending a future court date. Ward was issued a summons but is being lodged at Atlantic County jail for the active warrants.

Detective Chris Dodson led the investigation with assistance from the FBI Atlantic City Safe Streets Task Force.