Search warrant leads to weapon, drug arrest in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested on weapons and drug charges following a search warrant, police said Thursday.

Police exercised a search warrant Wednesday following a monthlong investigation in the first block of North Albany Avenue, where they found a .45-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, police said in a news release.

They also recovered about 2 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, several suboxone packets and six wax folds of suspected heroin packaged for street sale. Police said they also recovered about $2,300 believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

As a result, police arrested 33-year-old Vandale Rector and charged him with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense, certain persons not to possess weapons and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

Rector was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Detective Alberto Valles led the investigation.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

