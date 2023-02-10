ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested after a search of their hotel room uncovered drugs, police said Friday.

Sheldon Ward, 24, and Jamal Johnson, 22, were charged with multiple drug offenses.

On Wednesday, detectives and members of the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT team executed a court-approved search of a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue.

Detectives watched Ward and Johnson leave the hotel room and detained them. The search of the room yielded distribution amounts of cocaine packaged for street sale and numerous items used for packaging illegal narcotics, including scales and hundreds of empty wax folds, police said in a news release. Police also recovered about $1,003 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Wanted Atlantic City man arrested in armed robbery ATLANTIC CITY — A city man wanted for his role in an armed robbery that occurred in October …

Ward was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, hindering apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. Johnson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute CDS.

Johnson was released on a summons pending court. Ward is being held at the Atlantic County jail on active warrants tied to the contempt charge.

Detective Chris Dodson led the investigation with assistance from the FBI Atlantic City Safe Streets Task Force.