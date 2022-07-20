Sea Isle City police assaulted during response to domestic violence incident

SEA ISLE CITY — Three Pennsylvania men have been arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident that escalated into a physical confrontation with police and sent three officers to the hospital.

Police responded to a report of domestic violence on Central Avenue at 8:56 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city.

The three suspects in the incident are alleged to have locked police out of the residence while victims were requesting help. Police forced entry, at which point they were allegedly assaulted by the three suspects.

Three officers were injured, the release said, including one who broke his fibula. They were treated at Cape Regional Medical Center and have since been released from the hospital. Two additional officers received minor injuries.

The suspects, Colin Watmuff, Robert Watmuff Sr. and Robert Watmuff Jr., were arrested after the incident.

Upper Township: Beware of fireworks on beach UPPER TOWNSHIP — Since the start of summer, Township Committee member Jay Newman has made a …

Robert Watmuff Sr., 64, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, obstruction, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, domestic violence strangulation, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal restraint, domestic violence terroristic threats and domestic violence simple assault.

Robert Watmuff Jr., 42, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, obstruction, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Colin Watmuff, 23 and also of West Chester, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police.

The three suspects, who police said are related, refused medical treatment.

Police are investigating.