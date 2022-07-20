 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sea Isle City police assaulted during response to domestic violence incident

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel

SEA ISLE CITY — Three Pennsylvania men have been arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident that escalated into a physical confrontation with police and sent three officers to the hospital.

Police responded to a report of domestic violence on Central Avenue at 8:56 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city.

The three suspects in the incident are alleged to have locked police out of the residence while victims were requesting help. Police forced entry, at which point they were allegedly assaulted by the three suspects.

Three officers were injured, the release said, including one who broke his fibula. They were treated at Cape Regional Medical Center and have since been released from the hospital. Two additional officers received minor injuries.

The suspects, Colin Watmuff, Robert Watmuff Sr. and Robert Watmuff Jr., were arrested after the incident.

People are also reading…

Robert Watmuff Sr., 64, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, obstruction, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, domestic violence strangulation, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal restraint, domestic violence terroristic threats and domestic violence simple assault.

Robert Watmuff Jr., 42, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, obstruction, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Colin Watmuff, 23 and also of West Chester, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police.

The three suspects, who police said are related, refused medical treatment.

Police are investigating.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic heat wave disrupts travel in the UK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News