 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowan University campuses deemed safe after morning bomb threat
0 comments
top story

Rowan University campuses deemed safe after morning bomb threat

{{featured_button_text}}
fire emergency breaking carousel

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to www.pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.

GLASSBORO — Rowan University was deemed safe Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat in the morning that evacuated three campuses, the college said in a statement released about 2 p.m.

Rowan spokesman Joe Cardona said the investigation is ongoing, so he could not comment further. He said no bombs were found at any of the college's three campuses.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Glassboro Police Department and the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management. 

According to a brief statement posted to social media and on Rowan's website, Gloucester County 911 notified Rowan officials about 10:45 a.m. that it had received a call reporting that multiple bombs had been placed at undetermined locations at the university, which operates three campuses.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"In an abundance of caution, the university’s Department of Public Safety, in consultation with the Office of the President, ordered an immediate evacuation of all facilities on its Glassboro, Camden and Stratford campuses," the statement reads. "At 1:50 p.m., Rowan University police completed inspection of all buildings and declared all campuses now safe for return to normal operations."

Anyone who has information regarding the threat can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-881-1500. Anonymous tips can be provided by texting GLASSPD and your tip to tip411 (847411) or by emailing tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

Questions or concerns can be directed to officeofthepresident@rowan.edu.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News