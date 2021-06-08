Rowan University campuses deemed safe after morning bomb threat

GLASSBORO — Rowan University was deemed safe Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat in the morning that evacuated three campuses, the college said in a statement released about 2 p.m.
Rowan spokesman Joe Cardona said the investigation is ongoing, so he could not comment further. He said no bombs were found at any of the college's three campuses.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Glassboro Police Department and the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.
According to a brief statement posted to social media and on Rowan's website, Gloucester County 911 notified Rowan officials about 10:45 a.m. that it had received a call reporting that multiple bombs had been placed at undetermined locations at the university, which operates three campuses.
"In an abundance of caution, the university’s Department of Public Safety, in consultation with the Office of the President, ordered an immediate evacuation of all facilities on its Glassboro, Camden and Stratford campuses," the statement reads. "At 1:50 p.m., Rowan University police completed inspection of all buildings and declared all campuses now safe for return to normal operations."
Anyone who has information regarding the threat can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-881-1500. Anonymous tips can be provided by texting GLASSPD and your tip to tip411 (847411) or by emailing tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.
Questions or concerns can be directed to officeofthepresident@rowan.edu.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
