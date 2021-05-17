Routine fire inspection leads to narcotics discovery in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Fire officials discovered large quantities of suspected narcotics Thursday afternoon during a routine fire inspection of a multi-unit apartment building in the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue, police said Monday.
The police responded to the scene after being notified immediately by the fire department at appoximately 1:30 p.m., police said.
During the ensuing investigation conducted by the police's detective division, a court-authorized search warrant was executed on the residence, resulting in the discovery of a large-scale narcotics manufacturing and packaging facility, police said.
Numerous tools and packaging materials commonly utilized to prepare narcotics for shipment and /or street-level distribution were seized from the unit, police said.
In addition, a large quantity of various types of suspected narcotics, including heroin, were removed from the unit, police said. The total amount of narcotics seized is currently undetermined, pending the results of laboratory testing.
Also, during the court-authorized search, in excess of $60,000 in U.S. currency was located within the residence, police said. This money was determined to be the proceeds of illicit activity, namely the distribution of narcotics, and the currency was submitted for forfeiture, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the police and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.
Charges in this investigation are currently pending, as the residence was not occupied at the time of the inspection, police said.
