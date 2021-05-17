 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Routine fire inspection leads to narcotics discovery in Wildwood
0 comments

Routine fire inspection leads to narcotics discovery in Wildwood

{{featured_button_text}}

Wildwood Crest Police Department holds a ceremony to mark the 25th Anniversary of Officer Eugene J. Miglio’s line of duty death.

WILDWOOD — Fire officials discovered large quantities of suspected narcotics Thursday afternoon during a routine fire inspection of a multi-unit apartment building in the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue, police said Monday.

The police responded to the scene after being notified immediately by the fire department at appoximately 1:30 p.m., police said.

During the ensuing investigation conducted by the police's detective division, a court-authorized search warrant was executed on the residence, resulting in the discovery of a large-scale narcotics manufacturing and packaging facility, police said.

Numerous tools and packaging materials commonly utilized to prepare narcotics for shipment and /or street-level distribution were seized from the unit, police said.

In addition, a large quantity of various types of suspected narcotics, including heroin, were removed from the unit, police said. The total amount of narcotics seized is currently undetermined, pending the results of laboratory testing.

Also, during the court-authorized search, in excess of $60,000 in U.S. currency was located within the residence, police said. This money was determined to be the proceeds of illicit activity, namely the distribution of narcotics, and the currency was submitted for forfeiture, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the police and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

Charges in this investigation are currently pending, as the residence was not occupied at the time of the inspection, police said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Wildwood Police Logo

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News