Route 40 closed near Atlantic City for fatal crash

The Atlantic City Police Department on Tuesday night closed a section of Route 40 due to a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
In a Facebook post, the department said Exit 2 of the Atlantic City Expressway was also closed. The accident occurred near the Egg Harbor Township border, and there were delays for several hours overnight.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
