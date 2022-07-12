Rio Grande man arrested with AR-15 rifle, drugs, police say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a Rio Grande man Monday after a search of his home turned up a semiautomatic rifle and a cache of drugs.
Joseph Fontanez, 41, was charged with certain person not to possess a firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, seven counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, six counts of distribution of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Upon executing a search warrant Monday on Delaware Avenue, police, assisted by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, recovered a stolen AR-15 with a loaded magazine, more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine, more than 500 prescription pills, ecstasy, cocaine, more than $2,000 in cash, and weighing and packaging items used to distribute drugs, police said in a news release.
Police had targeted Fontanez as part of an investigation into the distribution of heroin and meth in the Rio Grande section of the township.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
