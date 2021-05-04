Rio Grande fire official charged with filing false hit-and-run report

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — An official with the Rio Grande Fire Prevention and Inspection Bureau faces up to 18 months in prison after being charged with filing a false police report, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Tuesday.

The charges against Daniel DeSimone, 45, of the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, stem from a Dec. 9 incident in which DeSimone reported a hit-and-run involving a 2019 Chevy Tahoe owned by the Rio Grande Fire Commission, Sutherland said in a news release.

Following an investigation, it was determined the crash was falsely reported and actually occurred the day before, on Dec. 8, during a meeting at the Rio Grande Fire Company.

It's alleged the crash was not initially reported to police and that DeSimone parked the car in the fire company parking lot and reported a hit-and-run the following day, knowing that to be false.

DeSimone faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted, Sutherland said.

The investigation was conducted by Middle Township police and the Prosecutor's Office.

