 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rio Grande fire official charged with filing false hit-and-run report
0 comments
top story

Rio Grande fire official charged with filing false hit-and-run report

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May County news

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — An official with the Rio Grande Fire Prevention and Inspection Bureau faces up to 18 months in prison after being charged with filing a false police report, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Tuesday.

The charges against Daniel DeSimone, 45, of the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, stem from a Dec. 9 incident in which DeSimone reported a hit-and-run involving a 2019 Chevy Tahoe owned by the Rio Grande Fire Commission, Sutherland said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Following an investigation, it was determined the crash was falsely reported and actually occurred the day before, on Dec. 8, during a meeting at the Rio Grande Fire Company. 

It's alleged the crash was not initially reported to police and that DeSimone parked the car in the fire company parking lot and reported a hit-and-run the following day, knowing that to be false.

DeSimone faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted, Sutherland said. 

The investigation was conducted by Middle Township police and the Prosecutor's Office.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC business owner reflects on Brown shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News