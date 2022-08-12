Rhode Island man pleads guilty to sex trafficking in Atlantic City

BOSTON — A New England man guilty of sex trafficking crimes across seven states forced one of his victims into prostitution in Atlantic City.

Ronald Hall, 48, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of transportation of an individual with the intent to engage in prostitution. Hall was indicted by a grand jury in October 2020.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani on Nov. 3, the U.S. District Attorney's Office of Massachusetts said in a news release.

From at least 2010 to 2019, Hall, using force and threats, intimidated at least five victims between Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Nevada, to engage in prostitution, the U.S. District Court said.

One victim interviewed by Special Agent Evan Picariello said Hall used her in Atlantic City, and that any girl working for Hall, also known as "Riz," would need to make at least $1,000 per night, according to an affidavit filed in 2020.

"The behavior he (Hall) engaged in was unconscionable," U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a written statement on Tuesday. "Although nothing will ever erase the profound, long-lasting hurt and pain these women have suffered at the hands of Mr. Hall, today’s conviction hopefully brings some long-awaited justice and accountability."

The District Attorney's Office on Tuesday said Hall recruited several women suffering from substance use disorder, using their addiction as a tool for coercion, exchanging drugs for their earnings as prostitutes. Hall's victims usually would be forced into prostitution seven days a week and at numerous times during the day, having their profits returned for himself, the District Attorney's Office said.

The victim forced into prostitution in Atlantic City told the investigator that drugs would be withheld from them by Hall, causing his victims to become sickened by withdrawal.

He would also intimidate his victims by searching them for outsourced drugs and having them ask for permission to leave their hotel rooms, the affidavit said.

Hall also subjected his victims to starvation, regular threats of injury, physical abuse, forced intercourse, violent assaults with weapons including knives, belts and bats, and made some of the victims brand themselves with a tattoo of his nickname, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said.

Hall faces a possible life sentence for the sex trafficking offenses. He also faces an additional 10 years for transporting charge, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said.