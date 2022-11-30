Retired Atlantic City police officer kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

A retired Atlantic City police officer fatally shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday night.

Deptford Township police were dispatched to the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, for a welfare check about 6:50 p.m. Monday, where they found her and William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, dead inside, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators determined Beattie forced his way into Gatier's home, fatally shooting her before committing suicide, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The former Atlantic City police officer was forced to retire in February 2010 after an "accidental disability," according to state records.

Atlantic City police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

During his time on the force, Beattie was one of four city police officers accused of using excessive force during the arrest of an Ocean County man in 2006.

Gregory Ferrentino, of Toms River, sued both Beattie and the department over the incident.

A federal grand jury hearing Ferrentino's case in 2012 cleared Beattie and the other officers of wrongdoings. Ferrentino twice unsuccessfully appealed the verdict due to a "lack of jurisdiction," according to court records.

Beattie's last listed salary as an Atlantic City police officer was $94,296. He was making $5,438.19 in pension allowances from his retirement, state records say.

The local Policemen’s Benevolent Association and the Atlantic City Police Superior Officers Association sued the city on Beattie's behalf in 2010, demanding he and two other officers be paid their retirement payout.

Anyone with additional information about the murder-suicide can call Gloucester County Detective Brandon Cohen at 856-384-5524 or Deptford Township police Detective Robert Jones at 856-845-6300.