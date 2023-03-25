Authorities have arrested a Vineland police officer for allegedly uploading dozens of files containing images of child pornography onto the internet.
NBC10 says Christopher Ortiz, of Estell Manor, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography.
Citing court documents, the news station says officers were contacted Monday by a cloud-storage provider for Verizon that reportedly told police a user believed to be Ortiz attempted to upload more than 75 files containing child pornography to the service.
Authorities seized Ortiz's cellphone during their investigation, the station says.
