An unsanctioned beach party planned for May in Wildwood appears to have been canceled.
Social media posts indicate the pop-up gathering was scrapped, NJ.com reported Monday.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office warned Friday of a party being organized on social media for an undisclosed beach in the Wildwoods. The Wildwoods communities contacted the organizers in an attempt to keep an uncontrollable crowd from developing, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Authorities feared the event could mirror an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last September that led to two deaths, multiple injuries and property damage.
While the statement didn’t give the date of the event, posts on Instagram advertised an event called “The Wildwood Beach Linkup” for May 12 and 13, complete with “dance battles, twerking contests, beer pong and boxing matches," according to NJ.com.
Another event promoted by the “ratedrparties” account for Seaside Heights on May 5 and 6 was also canceled. In a Monday post, the operator of that account acknowledged getting letters from the town.
