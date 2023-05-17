A fugitive wanted since October in the killing of a Mays Landing man has been arrested in Virginia, according to reports.

Rasabohyt Bethea, of Atlantic City, was apprehended by police in Hampton, Virginia, earlier this month, according to BreakingAC.com.

He is charged with being a fugitive from justice. BreakingAC reported that prosecutors are working to have him returned to South Jersey to face charges.

Hampton police did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Atlantic City police directed questions about Bethea's reported capture to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

3 charged with Mays Landing man's murder Three men have been charged in the death of a man shot dead in Atlantic City in October.

Rasabohyt Beathea, Rahmir Bethea, also of Atlantic City, and David Santiago, of Westville, Ohio, are accused of murdering Tyronne Ford, 21.

Atlantic City police responding to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue discovered Ford unconscious at 1:47 a.m. Oct. 19. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rahmir Bethea was arrested the day of the shooting and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Prosecutor’s Office said in announcing his charges.

Santiago was arrested in Newark on Dec. 6 by U.S. marshals. He was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a rifle.

Rasabohyt Bethea was being sought for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a rifle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.