Report identifies Millville man fatally shot by police

MILLVILLE — Authorities have identified the person fatally shot by police this week as a 33-year-old city man, according to a report from NJ.com. They also identified the officer who shot him.

Police encountered Daniel Ackley after they responded to a 911 call about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Burns Road in Millville, according to a preliminary report from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office obtained by the media outlet through a public records request.

“After officers arrived, they encountered Mr. Ackley outside the house. During the encounter, Officer Timothy Rehmann discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding the man,” a document released by the Attorney General’s Office said.

In the document, investigators indicated a machete was involved but did not provide details about the confrontation.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man, the Attorney General’s Office has said. He was then airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.