Report: Fentanyl continues to be responsible for majority of drug deaths in Atlantic County, U.S.

MAYS LANDING — Drug overdose deaths connected to fentanyl continue to rise in Atlantic County and around the United States, according to recent data provided to law enforcement, acting county Prosecutor Cary Shill said Thursday.

In 2020, Atlantic County saw 105 fentanyl deaths out of 144 reported overdose deaths.

In 2021, there were 142 overdose deaths, with 102 attributed to fentanyl.

There have been 56 overdose deaths so far this year in the county.

“It is paramount that law enforcement, community leaders and citizens have regular conversations about the opioid pandemic and increase in fatal overdoses," said Chief of County Investigators Bruce K. DeShields. "Law enforcement and community leaders in Atlantic County are committed to our fight to lower the number of overdoses and drug-related deaths through a combination of enforcement actions and treatment programs.”

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in a report Wednesday. That was one overdose death every five minutes, a 15% increase from 2020, the CDC said.

U.S. overdose deaths have risen most years for more than two decades. The increase began in the 1990s with overdoses involving opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — fentanyl.

Last year, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.

Overdose deaths are often attributed to more than one drug. Some people take multiple drugs, and inexpensive fentanyl has been increasingly cut into other drugs, often without the buyers' knowledge, officials say.

“The net effect is that we have many more people, including those who use drugs occasionally and even adolescents, exposed to these potent substances that can cause someone to overdose even with a relatively small exposure,” said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in a statement.

The Prosecutor's Office has a Drug-Related Death Squad that assists local agencies with death investigations in cases when the cause of death is suspected to be an overdose, Shill said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

