Report: Ex-NFL player Frank Gore dragged woman by her hair at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY — Former NFL running-back Frank Gore allegedly dragged a 28-year-old woman across a casino hallway by her hair while she was naked, according to a report by TMZ.

Gore, 39, was charged with simple assault following the domestic incident at Tropicana Atlantic City last month. He's set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in Atlantic City Municipal Court.

TMZ, citing court documents, reported that Gore "violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway" of the resort's Havana Tower.

City police were called to the casino at 8:11 a.m. July 31 for the reported domestic dispute.

Officers found the 28-year-old Miami woman speaking with hotel security.

Given she showed no signs of injury, Gore was not arrested or charged at the time, police said on Tuesday.

Charges were later handed down through a subsequent investigation, and the former NFL star was issued a summons.

Gore, who is the NFL's third all-time leader in rushing yards, retired from football in June following a 16-year career which he spent most of with the San Francisco 49ers.