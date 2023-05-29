BRIDGETON — A 10-year-old city girl who was hit by a car earlier this month outside a Wawa has died, her mother has said.
According to NJ.com, Larissa Muniz was taken off life support and died Sunday, Pamela Fowler told the media outlet.
Larissa was struck May 10 near the Wawa in the 100 block of East Broad Street. She had attempted to cross the road when she was hit by a white SUV that fled the scene, police said.
Larissa was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries.
Driver Sierra A. Thomas, 28, of Bridgeton, turned herself in one day later, after her car was found in Vineland with its license plates removed and towed, according to court documents.
Thomas was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim. She was released on a summons pending court, police said. She was scheduled to appear before a judge June 15.
