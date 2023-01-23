Registered sex offender charged with committing lewd act outside Manahawkin Target

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County man and registered sex offender was charged with allegedly committing a lewd act in the parking lot of a local Target store on Jan. 17.

Police were called to the parking lot on Stafford Park Boulevard after a lewd act was reported by a woman, police said on Monday.

James G. Doll, 48, of Howell, was arrested on Jan. 18 after a warrant was issued following an investigation into the alleged incident, police said.

Doll was taken to the Ocean County jail and charged with fourth-degree lewdness, police said.

The woman called police after she saw Doll watching pornography in his car for sexual gratification, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman told police she was parked in the section of Target's parking lot where online orders are retrieved, noticing Doll pulled up to a spot next to her. Time passed while she was on the phone before she witnessed Doll watching the alleged explicit content from his phone, the affidavit says.

Doll allegedly moved his car into another area of the parking lot before driving off onto Route 72, the affidavit says.

Police investigating the claim identified Doll through the vehicle's registration, the affidavit says.

According to state records, Doll is a Tier 2 repetitive compulsive sex offender with an "extensive" history of committing lewd acts in cars, the document says.

Doll was first convicted of lewdness in 1995, according to New Jersey's sex offender registry. He was then convicted of endangering the welfare of a child in 1998, the registry says.