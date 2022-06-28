Public's help sought to find missing Pleasantville man

PLEASANTVILLE — City police are looking for any information that may help them locate a man that has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Shain Nelson was last seen at home, in the 600 block of Oneida Avenue, police said. Nelson's mother said two men unknown to her were with him before his disappearance, police said.

Nelson's mother also told investigators she last heard from her son by a text message, in which he told her he was OK and was in the city, police said.

Anyone with information about Nelson's disappearance or who may have spotted him is urged to contact Detective Haliema Leach, at 609-641-6100, dial 911 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers, at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

