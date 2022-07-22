 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Prosecutor's Office investigating possible murder/suicide in Cape May Court House

  • 0
Middle Township Police Department

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities are investigating a pair of deaths at a residence, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner said Friday.

Police arrived at a home on West Atlantic Avenue on Thursday morning to check on the well-being of the occupants. Upon arrival, officers found two dead people, Sutherland and Leusner said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing, Sutherland said, adding the incident did not seem to be a random act of violence but appeared to have been a murder/suicide.

Authorities did not identify the bodies. More information will be released once autopsies have been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Sutherland said.

Anyone with information can call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or Middle Township police at 609-465-8700. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or the Prosecutor's Office's service at cmcpo.tips.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6 hearing reveals divisive, profane WH meeting

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News