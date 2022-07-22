Prosecutor's Office investigating possible murder/suicide in Cape May Court House

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities are investigating a pair of deaths at a residence, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner said Friday.

Police arrived at a home on West Atlantic Avenue on Thursday morning to check on the well-being of the occupants. Upon arrival, officers found two dead people, Sutherland and Leusner said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing, Sutherland said, adding the incident did not seem to be a random act of violence but appeared to have been a murder/suicide.

Authorities did not identify the bodies. More information will be released once autopsies have been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Sutherland said.

Anyone with information can call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or Middle Township police at 609-465-8700. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or the Prosecutor's Office's service at cmcpo.tips.