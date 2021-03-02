Prosecutor's office investigating Atlantic City fatal shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A Monday evening shooting left one dead and another wounded, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Atlantic City Police responded to reports of a shooting on South Florida Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found Tawshawn Manuel, 29, suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Manuel was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced deceased," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Tuesday. "Additionally, another Atlantic City man was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound."

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public, according to Prosecutor's Office.

The case is being investigated by the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crime Unit.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.

