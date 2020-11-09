 Skip to main content
Prosecutor: 18-year-old fatally shot in Bridgeton Friday night
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae 

 Molly Bilinski

BRIDGETON — Officials are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in the city Friday night.

About 9:51 p.m., city police responded to Burlington Road and Pamphylia Avenue for reports of gunshots, according to a Saturday news release from Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

There, officers found the body of Davion Scarborough, who was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshots wound or wounds, Webb-McRae said.

The police’s Detective Bureau and the Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact city police Sgt. Kenneth Leyman at 609-381-1225 or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Ryan Breslin at 856-207-2738.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Prosecutor’s Office Community interface at njccpo.org.

