Probe locates drugs at Stafford Township home; 1 arrested

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A man wanted in Galloway Township was arrested Sunday after the police found multiple types of controlled dangerous substances at a Stafford Township property, authorities said in a release Tuesday.
Police were called to the property, in the 1200 block of Grays Road, in the Warren Grove section of the township, regarding suspicious activity. Police say they encountered the man, John Sharpe, 37, and arrested him on an active warrant from Galloway Township.
An investigation determined that methamphetamine was possibly being made or used at the property, which required additional responses from Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the Ocean County Narcotic’s Strike Force Unit, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.
Other fire personnel and a HAZMAT team were recalled due to information obtained throughout the investigation, but the scene was deemed not hazardous, police said.
A search of the property found controlled dangerous substances that police said belong to Sharpe.
The investigation began Sunday evening and led into early morning Monday, police said.
Sharpe faces numerous drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of CDS paraphernalia, all third-degree offenses.
Other identified pills were located at the scene, which could lead to additional drug charges, pending their tests at a lab, police said.
