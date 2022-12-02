 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prison inmate from Galloway gets extra sentence for fatal drug sale

A Galloway Township man will serve seven years in prison for selling a 24-year-old drugs that caused his death, Ocean County Judge Guy P. Ryan ruled Friday.

Shemar Jackson, 22, is currently serving time in a state prison in Burlington County for an unrelated assault out of Atlantic County, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections inmate list. He's been in prison since Nov. 19, 2021.

Jackson pleaded guilty to strict liability drug-induced death Aug. 22 before Superior Court Judge Lisa Puglisi.

He sold an unidentified 24-year-old man a lethal combination of heroin and fentanyl on Dec. 4, 2019. 

Toms River police were called to a residence Dec. 5 after the man was reported unconscious. He was later pronounced dead from an apparent drug overdose.

Toxicology tests confirmed the man had both drugs in his system when he died.

After detectives learned of the drug sale, Jackson was arrested at his Galloway home Jan. 23, 2020. He was sent to the Ocean County jail but was released under state bail guidelines.

