Prison inmate from Atlantic City found guilty of sex trafficking, prostitution

An Atlantic City man and current state prison inmate was found guilty Wednesday of human trafficking and promoting the prostitution of two women, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tahir Gregory, 43, is serving time for drug offenses handed down after his arrest Feb. 3, 2017. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Tropicana Atlantic City hotel room Gregory rented, seizing fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from a safe inside.

For both offenses in his human trafficking case, Gregory faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

Gregory, who is also known as Tahir Shakoor, according to the state Department of Corrections, was charged with his human trafficking offenses Sept. 29, 2017.

Both victims testified in court that Gregory used their heroin addiction against them, going as far as to control one of them from jail, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release. Both identified him to the jury as their pimp.

Both women said he abused and threatened them as a means of control, taking money they earned from actions he forced upon them, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The women are recovering from their addiction, the Prosecutor's Office said.

“Because of the victims’ strength, they ended Gregory’s reign of trafficking and spared future victims," Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws said.