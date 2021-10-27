Princeton man charged with aggravated assault in Cape May

A Mercer County man has been charged in an aggravated assault that occurred earlier this month in Cape May, police said Wednesday.

Justin Gelbman, 38, of Princeton, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Oct. 7, Gelbman was involved in an argument at a bar and restaurant on the Washington Street Mall. During the dispute, he struck a victim in the head with a pint glass, resulting in injury, police said in a news release. Gelbman left the scene and was taken into custody by responding officers.

The condition and identity of the victim were not made available by police.

— John Russo

