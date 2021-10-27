 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Princeton man charged with aggravated assault in Cape May
0 comments
top story

Princeton man charged with aggravated assault in Cape May

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May Police

Investigators said Wednesday that there was "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the movie set where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded another person, but it's too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

A Mercer County man has been charged in an aggravated assault that occurred earlier this month in Cape May, police said Wednesday.

Justin Gelbman, 38, of Princeton, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 7, Gelbman was involved in an argument at a bar and restaurant on the Washington Street Mall. During the dispute, he struck a victim in the head with a pint glass, resulting in injury, police said in a news release. Gelbman left the scene and was taken into custody by responding officers.

The condition and identity of the victim were not made available by police.

— John Russo

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-driving "Roboats" tested on Amsterdam's canals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News