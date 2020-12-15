 Skip to main content
Prescription fraud case defendants left 'treading water' as COVID-19 pandemic continues to stall jury trials
United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
CAMDEN — Five South Jersey co-defendants who pleaded not guilty in an ongoing $50 million health benefits fraud scheme are left “treading water,” a federal judge said Tuesday morning, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to slow the progress of cases winding their way through the courts.

“At this point, the latest I can tell you is, we’re not even contemplating any jury trials until March at the earliest,” U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler said. “I am not confident we’ll be trying any cases in March because of the pandemic that’s still going on. My prediction is it’ll be summer before we actually start seriously trying jury trials.”

The trial was scheduled to begin in September, but in-person court proceedings, such as jury selection and trials, paused earlier this year — a move officials argued would help mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus — and has still not returned to normal operations. With the pandemic continuing to rage throughout the state, defendants, their attorneys and the public are left waiting.

The less than 10-minute conference, originally scheduled to be in-person but held via telephone, included attorneys for Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon; Thomas Schallus, 42; Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County; Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield; and John Sher, 37, of Margate.

“I understand what you’re saying, and frankly, I don’t think this is a surprise to any of us,” said Jerome Ballarotto, John Sher’s attorney. “I think that this is what we’ve all been anticipating.”

The case is centered on a massive prescription fraud scheme between January 2015 and April 2016 that involved the recruitment of public employees, including teachers, firefighters and police officers, to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions, netting kickbacks for the conspirators, court documents show.

More than 30 people have been charged in the case since August 2017, and three defendants have been sentenced so far.

Northfield pharmaceutical sales representative William Hickman, 43, and his wife, Sarah, 43, also charged in the case, had previously pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say the Hickmans were major figures in a local criminal organization, cheating taxpayer-funded public workers’ health insurance programs.

William Hickman pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. And, as part of Hickman’s plea agreement, charges against Sarah Hickman will be dropped after debts are repaid. He is slated to be sentenced in April.

Like the majority of other criminal cases during the pandemic, hearings have been held online or via telephone. The last conference was held Sept. 24; court records show a 10-minute telephonic status conference was held but did not include details of the proceedings.

“We’re just sort of treading water at this point — you and everybody else. And I’m open to suggestions if anybody has any suggestions, but there’s no way we’re going to try a case remotely; there’s no way we’re going to pick juries remotely,” Kugler said. “Because of the number of parties involved in your case, until such time as we can all be sure that the risk of COVID is minimal at worst, we’re just not going to try cases with a lot of defendants and a lot of lawyers.”

And, once trials can resume safely, protocol will be an issue officials have to work out, Kugler said. Indictments are still coming down, creating a backlog of cases, and deciding which cases will get priority will be up to judiciary officials.

“I feel badly for your clients,” Kugler said. “I feel worse for those of you who have clients who are incarcerated awaiting trial. I’m sure they’d like to get on with their lives and figure out what’s going to happen next, but there’s nothing we can do so long as we have this pandemic raging through New Jersey and elsewhere.”

The next status conference is set for 10 a.m. March 23.

