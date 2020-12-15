Prescription fraud case defendants left 'treading water' as COVID-19 continues to stall jury trials

Trial date set for prescription fraud case CAMDEN — A trial date has been set for the seven South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded…

The case is centered on a massive prescription fraud scheme between January 2015 and April 2016 that involved the recruitment of public employees, including teachers, firefighters and police officers, to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions, netting kickbacks for the conspirators, court documents show.

More than 30 people have been charged in the case since August 2017, and three defendants have been sentenced so far.

Northfield pharmaceutical sales representative William Hickman, 43, and his wife, Sarah, 43, also charged in the case, had previously pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say the Hickmans were major figures in a local criminal organization, cheating taxpayer-funded public workers’ health insurance programs.

William Hickman pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. And, as part of William Hickman’s plea agreement, charges against Sarah Hickman will be dropped after debts are repaid. He is slated to be sentenced in April.

Like the majority of other criminal cases during the pandemic, hearings have been held online or via phone. The last conference was held Sept. 24. Court records show a 10-minute telephonic status conference was held but did not include details of the proceedings.