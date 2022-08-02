'Predator catchers' led Atlantic City police to nearly 2 dozen suspects

ATLANTIC CITY — Since mid-July, 17 men have been arrested and charged with attempting to lure a minor, with law enforcement getting help from predator catchers posing as young adults on social media, city police said on Monday.

The suspects are charged with luring and enticing a child by various means. All but one, who was issued a summons, were taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Those charged include:

Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, NY

Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon, NJ

Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City

Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City

Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City

Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford CT

Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, AL

Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City

Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal NY

Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale, PA

Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City

Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, NY

Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, FL

Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, PA

Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, SC

Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway, NJ

Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn, NY

The online users reportedly confronted the suspects after messaging them to meet with them, then notified police. The officers were given screenshots of the conversations and other detailed information, police said.

While city police did not name the individuals who lead them to the suspects, they appear to have been aided by individuals that operate the "MrWEB" YouTube page.

The arrests were announced as part of a roughly week-long stretch where YouTubers have been credited for helping lead authorities in Atlantic County to suspected predators.

Several videos taken in Atlantic City have been posted to the account over the last week, where the YouTubers recorded interactions with various men whom they claim to have messaged while posing as a minor online.