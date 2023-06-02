The widow of a former Cumberland County jail inmate is alleging in a federal lawsuit the facility failed to provide him adequate mental health care while incarcerated there last year.

Everett "Danny" Williams III's wife, Amy Williams, of Millville, filed the lawsuit against the jail, Warden Eugene J. Caldwell and the county May 24.

In her lawsuit, Amy Williams alleges the jail failed to provide proper psychological health care, including mental health screenings, to inmates.

County attorney John Carr couldn't be reached for comment. Carr previously said county policy prevents officials from speaking publicly about pending litigation.

The screenings should have included evaluations for suicidal tendencies, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit further alleges that Caldwell and correctional officers failed to provide adequate measures for inmates known to be at risk for self-harm, despite knowing of multiple suicides at the jail between 2014 and 2018.

The suit doesn't list an amount of compensation sought.

It was filed one week after the U.S. Justice Department, the county and its Department of Corrections settled over similar allegations brought forth by Amy Williams.

Under a proposed consent decree, which was still pending formal approval in court, the jail must provide its inmates “adequate” mental health care and medication-assisted treatment in certain circumstances, settling claims made against the facility by the federal government, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said May 17.

Amy Williams is represented by attorney Eric G. Kahn, of Springfield, Union County. A message to Kahn was not returned.

Everett Williams spent nearly two weeks in custody after being arrested Feb. 17, 2022, for undisclosed offenses, according to the lawsuit.

He was admitted to an Inspira facility on that day before being returned to the jail Feb. 24, the lawsuit states.

Inspira Health, a medical company based in South Jersey, operates multiple health care facilities in Cumberland County, but the lawsuit does not specify to which one Everett Williams was brought.

Everett Williams was discovered hanging in an undisclosed part of the jail March 1, 2022, the lawsuit states.

The Justice Department began its review of the jail's procedures after multiple inmates died by suicide at the facility on Broad Street in Bridgeton, the lawsuit states.

Both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Civil Rights Division began probing the jail’s practices in June 2018 under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which permits the government to intervene and address “a pattern or practice of deprivation of constitutional rights of individuals confined to state or local government-run correctional facilities.”

In January 2021, the Justice Department gave the county written notice of what it determined were unlawful conditions, including in the paperwork measures to remedy the issues.