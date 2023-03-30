BRIDGETON — Police are investigating reports of a masked man last seen on the front porch of a home before it caught fire Wednesday.
Police were called to the home on South Pine Street at 12:27 p.m., police said Thursday in a news release.
The home was vacant at the time the fire happened.
Police say they've received reports of a man in a black-hooded sweatshirt and mask who was on the porch before the fire.
Police did not say whether investigators believe the man may have been tied to how the fire started.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033.
— Eric Conklin
