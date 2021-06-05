 Skip to main content
Police seek to identify man who stole $255 in steak and shrimp from a South Jersey ShopRite
Shoprite theft surveillance

New Jersey State Police on Saturday released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the theft of $255 worth of steak and shrimp from a ShopRite in Upper Deerfield Township in May. Police are seeking the public's help to identify the man.

 Claire Lowe

The showers and storms from Friday are gone. Now, Meteorologist Joe Martucci is looking forward to a weekend that will be 35 to 40 degrees hotter than Memorial Day's. Joe has your summery forecast, and your water report, in the forecast.

BRIDGETON — State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a ShopRite in Upper Deerfield Township in May.

Police released a photo of the man who was captured on video surveillance taking about $255 worth of items before existing the store on May 13 without paying.

The suspect is described as a black male with a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey coat, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Ottaviano of Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

