Police seek to identify man who stole $255 in steak and shrimp from a South Jersey ShopRite

BRIDGETON — State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a ShopRite in Upper Deerfield Township in May.
Police released a photo of the man who was captured on video surveillance taking about $255 worth of items before existing the store on May 13 without paying.
The suspect is described as a black male with a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey coat, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Ottaviano of Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
