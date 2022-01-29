 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek missing Buena man
Family and friends are protest seeking justice for Irving Mayren-Guzman, the 19-year-old man found dead outside the Centerfolds strip club in Pleasantville, NJ. Wednesday Jan 26, 2022. The community believes the police are in the wrong and didn't do their job in searching for the missing Mayren-Guzman from Egg Harbor Township.

BUENA — Police are looking for a missing borough man last seen Tuesday.

Jamal L. Tillman, 45, is 5’9, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black vest and gray wool hat, Franklin Township police posted on Facebook. Franklin police also cover neighboring Buena. 

Anyone with information about Tillman can call Detective Alex Fragoso at 856-694-1414.

— Press staff reports

Jamal L. Tillman

Tillman

 Franklin Township police, provided
