Police seek missing Buena man

BUENA — Police are looking for a missing borough man last seen Tuesday.
Jamal L. Tillman, 45, is 5’9, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black vest and gray wool hat, Franklin Township police posted on Facebook. Franklin police also cover neighboring Buena.
Anyone with information about Tillman can call Detective Alex Fragoso at 856-694-1414.
— Press staff reports
