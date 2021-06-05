Police seek man who stole $255 in steak and shrimp from a South Jersey ShopRite

State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a ShopRite in Upper Deerfield Township in May.
Police released a photo of the man who was captured on video surveillance taking about $255 worth of items before exiting the store May 13.
The suspect is described as a black man with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information can call Trooper Michael Ottaviano at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.
—Claire Lowe
