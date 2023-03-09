The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic City police are seeking help in identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. March 1 on Route 30 in the eastbound lane where a pedestrian was found dead after being struck by a vehicle.

Police were able to confirm that a dark blue 2012 Nissan Altima sedan with Iowa plates reading LNB789 was involved in the crash. The vehicle is said to have heavy front-end damage, specifically to the passenger side, and missing the passenger side mirror, police said.

Police advised attention should be paid to any Nissan Altima with similar damage described, as the license plates may have been changed or removed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or individual are urged to contact Prosecutor's Office Det. Jennifer Burke at 609-909-7684 or the Atlantic City Police Department Traffic Division at 609-347-5744. Information can also be sent anonymously to the Prosecutor's Office website at acpo.org/tips or by sending a text to tip411 (847411). Begin each text with ACPD.