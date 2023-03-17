WILDWOOD CREST — A North Wildwood man is facing weapon and drug charges after police searched his vehicle and home, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Friday.

A concerned person alerted police that Sebastian Ramagosa, 23, was in possession of a handgun, Sutherland said, which prompted the investigation.

Wildwood Crest police, with the assistance of the prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, obtained a warrant to search Ramagosa's vehicle Wednesday. Authorities seized about a pound of marijuana, 1,000 THC vape cartridges and $12,000 in cash, Sutherland said in a news release.

On Thursday, the task force and North Wildwood police searched Ramagosa's residence in the 300 block of East 23rd Avenue. There, they seized a 9mm ghost gun — a weapon without a serial number, making it difficult to trace — two high-capacity 9mm magazines, drug paraphernalia and packaging material, $802 and about 26 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $100,000.

Ramagosa was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm without a serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine.

He is being held in the Cape May County jail.