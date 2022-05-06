Police search for Pleasantville cemetery thieves who stole veterans' grave markers

PLEASANTVILLE — Grave site markers for veterans have been stolen from a local cemetery.

The Atlantic City Cemetery off the Black Horse Pike is aware of nine bronze grave markers that are missing from its property. Each marker honors a military veteran who had been laid to rest at the cemetery.

Cemetery Office Manager Connie Edwards told The Press of Atlantic City that the cemetery first noticed the markers were gone April 21 and reported them as missing to police that same day.

She said families had ordered the markers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They include the veteran’s name, service branch and rank, as well as a list of wars in which they fought and their birth and death dates.

Whoever took the markers had wrested them off the concrete foundations onto which they were bolted. None has been recovered. There is not a history, Edwards said, of people stealing these kinds of markers at the cemetery.

Police issued a news release about the missing grave markers Thursday, asking for public assistance in relation to the theft.

Mayor Judy Ward said the apparent theft was egregious, noting the veteran status of those laid to rest at the sites that were targeted.

"I think it's sad that someone would stoop to that level," Ward said. "I'm so sorry that the families of the deceased have to go through this, especially after their loved ones have served our country."

Edwards said police had contacted her with a recovered marker honoring a veteran, although it did not belong to the Atlantic City Cemetery.

A photograph of a recovered marker for a veteran was attached to the police news release.

Michael Duffy a member of VFW Cardiff Memorial Post 8098 in Egg Harbor Township, decried the apparent thefts when reached by The Press.

“It’s a disgrace,” Duffy said. “These are people who have served your country.”

Edwards said several family members of veterans had reached out concerned about the missing markers, although none was related to one of the veterans whose grave markers were stolen.

Those with information that could lead to the recovery of the grave markers can contact Detective Jamal Roy at jroy@pleasantvillepd.org or 609-641-6100, or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Anonymous tips also can be left at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

