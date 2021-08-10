Police say Lower Township man held Tractor Supply cashier hostage

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Lower Township man was arrested Sunday after he held a Tractor Supply cashier hostage, police said Tuesday.
About 12:15 p.m., police responded to the Tractor Supply in the Rio Grande section of the township for a report of a man holding a woman hostage. Officers made contact with 34-year-old Clifford Kellogg, who was detained by retired North Wildwood Deputy Chief Kevin Tolan, police said in a news release.
Investigators found Kellogg entered the cashier vestibule and grabbed the victim, 25, as she was ringing up customers, police said. He placed his arm around her neck and dragged her to the front of the vestibule, but she was able to break free just before police arrived. He resisted arrest after police arrived but was eventually taken into custody. Two officers received minor injuries.
Kellogg was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
