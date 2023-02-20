STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County man is accused of driving a car to an Atlantic City casino after not returning it to a Manahawkin dealership after a test drive.

Jason DeAngelo, 47, of Barnegat Township, was tracked down at Tropicana Atlantic City by State Police on Saturday and has been charged with unlawful taking of means of conveyance and eluding, police said in a news release.

DeAngelo allegedly failed to return a white 2023 GMC Sierra to the Barlow Buick GMC in Manahawkin after taking it for a test drive around 11 a.m. Saturday. The dealership reported the missing car to authorities around 8:15 p.m. that day, police said. Police said DeAngelo fled police after being spotted in the car along Route 539, eventually turning onto the Garden State Parkway and heading southbound.

Police said they learned eventually that both DeAngelo and the vehicle were near Tropicana Atlantic City, where they found the car unoccupied in the casino's parking garage.

The State Police Casino Operations Unit and township police then located DeAngelo inside the casino, and arrested him.

He was later taken to the Ocean County jail, police said.