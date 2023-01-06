 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Police recover gun following foot pursuit in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man and recovered a gun following a foot pursuit, the department said Friday.

Zaim Wall, 19, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly led police on a short pursuit Thursday afternoon.

At 1:46 p.m., detectives were investigating New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information regarding a man armed with a handgun.

Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles saw Wall, who matched the description, walking south on New York Avenue toward Sewell Avenue. The detectives approached Wall, but he began to run, police said in a news release.

The detectives chased Wall, who they said discarded a handgun in the pursuit. He was arrested a short distance later, police said.

A search revealed Wall was in possession of a digital scale, which is commonly used to weigh narcotics before distribution, police said. The recovered gun was loaded and defaced.

Wall is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

