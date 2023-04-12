BRIGANTINE — At least 12 graffiti markings left throughout the city have prompted a response from authorities, police said on Wednesday.
The same tag has been found at numerous, undisclosed locations by city Public Works, police said.
Police did not release photos of the graffiti or describe what it says.
Anyone with information can leave tips with police anonymously by calling 609-266-7414, or through the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers website.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
